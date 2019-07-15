Police investigating shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a number of suspects involved in a shooting in Mt Juliet on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Providence Boulevard and Oak Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police were called to the scene to investigate a report about shots fired in the area when they found a 20-year-old male who had sustained gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in Nashville.

Officers also located multiple shell casings at the scene.

Officials said a white Ford F-150 was spotted fleeing the scene with several occupants inside. From one angle, it appears the truck is missing a hubcap on the back, passenger-side tire.

Police are trying to determine the owner of the truck to find out more information about the case.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Koski, 931-648-0656, ext. 5286, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.