Police investigating fatal shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 1400 block of Minor Street after a disturbance between a group of people.

Investigators said one person, who was reportedly drunk, had already left the area. He was later found lying on the ground in the 1300 block of Eagle Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 25-year-old victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this fatal shooting is urged to call our Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 893-2717.

