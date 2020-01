GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on scene right now in Gallatin where they say two people were shot.

According to the chief, the shooting took place in the 100 block of Harris Lane just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time. Police say they do have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.