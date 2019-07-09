2 injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Nashville, leaving two people injured. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Officials say two individuals got into an altercation at the 3100 block of Ewingwood Drive around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Metro police, both individuals had handguns that were drawn and fired. One of the subjects involved was shot in the forearm and transported to Skyline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the other person sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

