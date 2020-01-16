Police investigating after three people were shot in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one man was found shot, and two others came to the hospital with gunshot wounds around the same time.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Bennett Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

According to Clarksville Police, two other men brought themselves to the hospital in Clarksville with gunshot wounds during this time as well. One of the men is being brought to a hospital in Nashville.

Police are not looking for any persons of interest right now. Meanwhile, the relationship between the victims is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information call 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, or Tipsline 931-645-8477. You can also go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.