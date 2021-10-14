Police investigating after suspect steals $8K from Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating following a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the First South Financial Bank on 51st Avenue.

Police say the man demanded money and indicated to employees that he had a gun. When the teller wouldn’t work fast enough for him, he went behind the counter.

The man then got away with approximately $8,000, going westbound on Tennessee Avenue.

If you know anything about this robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.