Police investigating after man shot at party in North Nashville Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot at a party in North Nashville Saturday night.

Police responded to the call just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street.

Officials told News 2 the victim was at a party/fundraiser at the location when, at one point, two to three shots were fired at the victim, who was hit twice.

Police said the victim was driven to General Hospital and transported to Vanderbilt hospital. He has life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they are following up on leads and the investigation is ongoing.