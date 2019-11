NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a juvenile was shot in South Nashville and transported to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Metro officers responded to a gunshot wound at the 800 block of Hamilton Crossing around 5:30 p.m.

According to Metro, the victim is a juvenile and refused to provide officers with details surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.