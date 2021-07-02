Police investigating after fake bomb closes Franklin fitness center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are investigating after someone conspicuously planted a fake bomb in an outdoor trash can at a Franklin fitness center.

The police department says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Williamson County Recreation Center located on Fulton Greer Lane, near Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road.

The facility was evacuated and the surrounding area was locked down while a bomb squad with the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked with Franklin police officers to investigate. Authorities determined the device was a fake.

Police are investigating several leads in the case and the police department, along with Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.