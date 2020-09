Metro Police are investigating after a body was found on Vine Street on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020. (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a body was found earlier Wednesday morning on the 800 block of Vine Street.

The cause of death and the identity of the victim was not immediately given. The body was found near a warehouse in the area.

