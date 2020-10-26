Police investigating after badly-decomposed woman found in East Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a woman found badly-decomposed in her bedroom at RiverChase Apartments on Joseph Avenue.

According to Metro Police, the body of 56-year-old Laronda Jolly was found last Wednesday while investigators were serving an eviction notice. Jolly had a history of seizures and investigators believe based on the level of decomposition that she had been dead for about two years.

Four adult children, all with intellectual disabilities, were found living inside the apartment. A local ministry organization is helping them with lodging and basic needs.

No charges have been announced at this time, and additional details are pending the results of the medical examiner.