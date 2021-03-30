Police investigating after 2nd attempted kidnapping of jogging Belmont student in 2 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a second attempted kidnapping of a Belmont student who was out for a jog.

According to MNPD, a woman was out jogging on Villa Street around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed a white truck following her onto Grand Avenue. When one of the suspects in the truck opened the passenger door, she ran away.

The two suspects were described as Hispanic males wearing bright orange construction-type safety vests. The two reportedly never exited the truck.

This is the second case of attempted kidnapping in two weeks in the area, but MNPD said the two cases are not related. A BOLO has been issued on the white truck in this case.