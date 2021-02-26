Police investigating 3 business break-ins in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating multiple break-ins at businesses that happened on Monday, February 2.

Police say BurgerIM, Mission BBQ and Bad Daddy’s along Medical Center Parkway were broken into. A concrete cinder block was used to break the front or side glass doors of the businesses in order to get inside, according to detectives. The cinder block was left at the scene of Mission BBQ.

The suspect stole a drawer from a cash register from one of the businesses, forced open other registers looking for money and even took a safe from another business. Detectives say the suspect appears to be a young man.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.