Police investigated reported sexual assault in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police sergeant driving down Murfreesboro Pike heard a call for help from a woman who reported she had just been sexually assaulted.

The sergeant was near the intersection of Murfreeboro Road and Fesslers Lane when he saw the vicitm and then the suspect running off, according to Metro police.

The woman told police she was walking in the alley behind the Burger King a few miles south of downtown when a man approached her and told her she owed him money. She told officers the man then raped her and ran off as she saw the passing patrol car and called for help.

After Metro police sent K-9s out to search for the suspect, officers say the victim became uncooperative and is refused to prosecute. Officers called off the K-9s but are continuing to investigate what happened.

