GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for the person who vandalized a restaurant in Gallatin early Tuesday morning.

Officers said someone broke out the front glass at Dragon Express restaurant on Nashville Pike around 4:15 a.m.

Detectives describe the vandal as a man in his late 20’s with a beard, shoulder-length hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.