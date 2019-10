MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say over 50 cars were broken into near a busy side of town in the early morning hours of Monday.

Car windows were shattered and some valuable items were taken from cars in the parking lot of apartment complexes and hotels off Medical Center Parkway, police said.

According to police, many of the cars broken into were rummaged through.

Police said the suspect(s) car was a newer model, dark colored pickup.

Anyone with information is urged to call (629) 201-5521.