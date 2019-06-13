Police investigate string of armed robberies across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after at least three gas stations were robbed at gunpoint by possibly the same suspects early Thursday morning.

The first robbery occurred around 12:20 a.m. at the Mapco located at 1191 Murfreesboro Road.

Metro police said two men entered the store, each armed with a semi-automatic handgun. One of the men forced the clerk to open the register while the other grabbed several cartons of cigarettes, according to Metro police.

They fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, which was driven by a third suspect.

Then around 12:30 a.m., Metro police believe the same suspects robbed the Shell station located at 1330 Vultee Boulevard.

The suspects demanded money from the clerk, who complied before they took food items from the shelves before fleeing the store.

They left in a similar dark-colored sedan with its license plate covered with black plastic. The vehicle was last seen headed northbound on Briley Parkway toward Interstate 40.

The next gas station robbed was the Mapco located at 629 Old Hickory Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police said the suspect pointed their handguns at an employee, who opened the cash register for them.

They took the entire cash drawer, which reportedly only contained a small amount of cash.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan that employees said could possibly be an Acura.

Metro police described the suspects a black men, both around 6 feet tall, wearing black masks and gloves. One is estimated to be around 200 pounds and was wearing all-black clothing and carried a black handgun. The other is around 180 pounds and wore a green hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

