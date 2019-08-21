Police investigate stabbing in Madison Taco Bell drive-thru

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was stabbed early Wednesday morning in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in Madison, Metro police say.

Officers responded after 1 a.m. to the fast food restaurant on Gallatin Pike South near Due West Avenue.

According to police, a person approached a silver Dodge truck in the drive-thru. While talking to the driver, that person was cut on the left hand by the driver, officers said.

The person who was stabbed ran across the street and was eventually transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police revealed.

No further details were immediately released.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.