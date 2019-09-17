Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at South Nashville Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab burglary at a South Nashville gas station early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Mapco located at 440 Harding Place, not far from the Nolensville Pike intersection.

Metro police said patrolling officers saw four people leaving the Mapco after having thrown a block or brick through the window.

The suspects got into Ford Focus and headed toward Interstate 65 where they turned onto Danby Drive, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported two suspects ran from the car after an officer initiated a traffic stop and one was taken into custody by a K-9 officer. The other suspect is still at large and no suspect description was immediately released.

The two other suspects remained in the vehicle following the crash and were taken into custody.

Officers recovered items taken during the burglary from inside the vehicle, including lottery tickets, Juul e-cigarettes, cigarettes, food, drinks and toiletries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.