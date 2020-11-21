Man arrested, charged in deadly Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Clarksville.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Blakemore Drive near Austin Peay Recreation Area. Austin Moss, 24, was killed in the shooting.

Police have since charged 25-year-old Scott Haynes in connection with Moss’ death. Haynes is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

No other information was released.