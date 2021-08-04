Police investigate shooting incident where victim hit by car in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Police in Russelville, Kentucky are investigating after a shooting led to someone being hit by a car.

Police responded to a call about shots fired at the Colonial Inn on Monday just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived at the parking lot to find multiple shots had been fired, and some hit a car that had a male inside. Police also said a female had been struck by a vehicle during the altercation but we don’t know how badly she was hurt.

Russellville police said there are multiple people involved in this incident but their identities are not being released. Detectives say more details are to come in this investigation.