Police investigate shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after responding to a shooting in Clarksville Wednesday evening.

Before 6 p.m., Clarksville Police received reports of a shooting at Dover Road and Aurelia Lynn Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, all those involved in the shooting had fled, police said.

Officers located several shell casings in the roadway, but there has not been any injuries report.

Police say one house in the area near Collinwood Drive was struck by gunfire, but no on was harmed.

Anyone with information can call Detective Koski, 931-648-0656, ext. 5286 or the Tipsline, 931-645-8477.