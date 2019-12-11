Police investigate multiple gas station robberies across Nashville

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating two gas station robberies they believe are connected to a crime spree over the last week.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery at the Mapco on Stewarts Ferry Pike near Interstate 40.

Police said a bald white man in his mid-30s entered the store, placed a knife to a customer’s neck and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber, who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, fled with $13 from the register, police explained. He reportedly left in a white, four-door Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by another man.

Officers said the customer who was assaulted, a 58-year-old woman, suffered minor cuts to her face and neck, but was not transported to a hospital.

Nearly three hours later, just before 11 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Mapco on Harding Place near Nolensville Pike.

According to officers, a man wearing a green mask and armed with a knife, threw a bag at a cashier and ordered him to fill it with cigarettes and cash. The clerk complied and the robber, also wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants, ran from the gas station.

Metro police said the two crimes are believed to be related to a spree of robberies that have occurred over the past week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

