Police investigate incident involving child at Hendersonville Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are working to identify a man believed to be involved in an incident with a child over the weekend at the Walmart in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police said the incident happened just before noon Saturday, when a man spoke to a child in a way that “placed the juvenile and juvenile’s mother in fear.” The incident reportedly occurred at the self-checkout registers.

While police did not reveal any additional information, the child’s mother Jill Blazok said the man grabbed her nine-year-old daughter by the arm and said “I’m taking you with me.” Blazok was able to intervene to protect her daughter.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the man’s identity, is urged to contact Detective Oswaldo Herrera with the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or 615-590-4675.