Police investigate early morning armed robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

The incident was reported at the Dominion House Apartments on Linbar Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say a man was sitting in his truck at the apartment complex when two men approached him with a gun and robbed him. Officers on scene say the suspects took the victim’s personal items, including jewelry.

At this point, detectives believe they left the scene in a grey sedan.

Anyone with information can call Metro police or Nashville Crime Stoppers.

