LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after two separate drive-by shootings in La Vergne Wednesday evening.

La Vergne police reported no one was injured in the shootings and only private property was damaged. The locations of the shootings was not disclosed.

In one incident, some type of rifle was used and in the other incident, a handgun was used, according to La Vergne police. Investigators are collecting evidence, including physical evidence, video footage and witness statements.

The investigations is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne police at 615-793-7744 or call Rutherford Crime Stoppers at 893-STOP (7867) .