Police investigate drive-by shooting in 12South neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after several bullets were fired from a moving vehicle in the 12South neighborhood early Monday morning.

Security at Belmont University alerted officers to gunshots in the area of Belmont Boulevard and Rosewood Avenue, less than half a mile south of the school.

Witnesses reported seeing the bullets come from a dark-colored SUV with at least three young men inside, according to police. No one was hit, but two vehicles were struck.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.