Police investigate Charles E. Davis Blvd. shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a Thursday evening shooting on Charles E. Davis Blvd., near Dollar General.

The Hermitage Precinct responded to the scene, where a 22-year-old male was shot after a verbal altercation. Police say he made it to the Dollar General parking lot after being shot and contacted police. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with possible critical injuries.

Police say the suspects were driving a brown Chevy Malibu.

