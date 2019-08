NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a robbery at a bank near Belle Meade.

Officers responded around 10:20 a.m. to the U.S. Bank on Harding Pike close to Woodmont Boulevard.

According to investigators, a man with a scruffy beard robbed the bank. No weapon was shown.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.