NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening at a gas station in East Nashville.

According to Metro, the initial shooting happened at Lenore Street, and the victim was found at the Exxon gas station near Nissan Stadium.

The victim sustained non-critical injuries, police said.

Police are looking for a black Dodge Charge in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.