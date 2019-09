MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a theft of property case, and are asking for the public’s help identifying a truck.

Police believe the suspects stole a trailer that was parked on South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

Surveillance video shows a passenger get out, and the truck drives up and down the alley.

If you recognize this truck or have information, please call (629) 201-5505.