MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Murfreesboro early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Minor Street just before 1 a.m.

Murfreesboro police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.

No suspect description was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

