Police investigate 2 armed robberies at Nashville gas stations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating two armed robberies at gas stations in Nashville over the course of about 90 minutes.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery at the Circle K on Nolensville Pike near Interstate 440 in South Nashville.

Police said a man, believed to be in his 20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt entered the business armed with a pistol and demanded cash. The clerk gave the robber approximately $100 and he ran off.

Twice Daily on Hickory Hills Boulevard robbed at gunpoint (March 17, 2021 / Photo: WKRN)

Circle K on Nolensville Pike robbed at gunpoint (March 16, 2021 / Photo: WKRN)

Officers then responded just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to an armed robbery at a Twice Daily on Hickory Hills Boulevard near Old Hickory Boulevard in Whites Creek.

A man wearing a mask entered the business and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, running off with nearly $40 cash, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported in either robbery. Metro police gave no indication if the two robberies were believed to be connected.

Anyone with information on either crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.