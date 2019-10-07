Police: Intoxicated driver leaving Titans game crashes into ambulance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 65-year-old man is accused of drinking too much and slamming into the back of ambulance near Nissan Stadium after leaving the Titans game.

According to an arrest warrant, the ambulance was stopped at a light Sunday afternoon on Shelby Avenue near Interstate Drive when Norman Devasure crashed into it.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they said Norman Devasure appeared to be intoxicated. He reportedly told officers he was coming from the Titans game and had two large drinks of whiskey before the game.

Devasure also explained he was on 16 different medications and took some with alcohol, police revealed.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Devasure was released from the Metro jail on a $2,000 bond.

