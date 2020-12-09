Police in Smyrna searching for armed robbery suspect

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Smyrna Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say on Thursday at around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Shell Station in the 1800 block of Almaville Road.

The suspect is described as a regular customer at the station and was possibly working in the area. He was wearing a 2018 Los Angeles NBA All Stars jacket with a bright yellow safety vest underneath.

(Source: Smyrna Police Department)

He left in a dark gray or black 2016 Chevy Malibu.

The suspect reportedly had been to Captain D’s prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hanah at 615-267-5146 or email Stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.