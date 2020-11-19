Police in Hendersonville investigating Tuesday night shooting

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Hendersonville are searching for leads as they investigate a shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

Video footage captured on a Ring camera moments after the shooting shows a Dodge truck that was reportedly involved in the shooting following a car.

The complaints told police the driver of the pickup truck verbally confronted them while driving down E. Main Street.

The driver of the pickup truck followed the victim to a home on Dale Drive where a violent confrontation happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113 or the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile app.