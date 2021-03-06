Police in Franklin searching for convicted felon with violent history

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are searching for a convicted felon who evaded officers trying to arrest him.

Police say 23-year-old Leronte Burks evaded officers with the Franklin Police Department, who were trying to arrest him on a felony warrant out of Giles County.

Burks now faces new charges in Franklin, including felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He has a violent history and is currently out on probation; a cash reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.