Police in Clarksville searching for burglary, robbery suspects

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a burglary and an armed robbery on Christmas Day.

Police say the commercial burglary happened in the 1000 block of S. Riverside Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Christmas Day.

The man involved in the burglary then robbed a business in the 1800 block of Ashland City Road (By-Pass) at gunpoint at around 8:54 p.m.

The suspects are believed to be traveling in a black 4-door Nissan, possibly an Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.