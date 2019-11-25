Police impersonator sought in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have issued an alert for a man believed to be impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops in the Williamson Road area of Millersville.

According to Millersville police, the light blue sedan has flashing lights in the dash. The driver is simply described as a blond man wearing a gray jacket with no police markings visible, officers explained.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone who comes into contact with the police impersonator is urged to immediately call 911. Information on his identity can be directed to 615-859-2758.