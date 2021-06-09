Police identify woman killed in Bordeaux shooting, several others injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike.

Police say 55-year-old Shirley Crawley was shot at around 6:45 p.m. Three teens, ages 15, 17 and 18 were also shot after at least two suspects shot at an orange Hyundai Elantra at the intersection.

Crawley was reportedly driving her white Dodge Challenger on Clarksville Pike when she stopped at a red light. The driver of the Hyundai, identified as an 18-year-old woman, stopped in the lane next to Crawley; a line of cars then began to form behind both cars.

A dark colored car that police say appeared to have been following the Hyundai also stopped on Clarksville Pike, a few cars behind the Hyundai. The driver of the dark colored car then quickly drove into the turning lane that had no traffic in it and stopped next to the Hyundai.

At least two gunmen got out of the dark colored car and began shooting at the Hyundai, hitting the driver and two of her three passengers. As the Hyundai accelerated forward trying to flee, the gunmen kept shooting, hitting Crawley multiple times. Her Dodge slowly rolled forward, coming to a stop in a parking lot.

The gunmen then got back into their car and fled westbound onto Buena Vista Pike.

Crawley was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

A short time after the shooting, the Hyundai crashed at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Hayes Street. Inside the Hyundai were the 18-year-old woman, who was driving after being shot multiple times, and a 17-year-old boy. They had reportedly been trying to drive themselves to the hospital. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the woman is in critical condition. The boy was shot in the arm and leg and is in stable condition.

Witnesses at the crash site told officers two people in the Hyundai got into a Chrysler Sebring that had just left the scene. Officers located the Chrysler nearby and stopped it. Inside the car, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot, along with a 15-year-old girl who had not been shot but was injured when the Hyundai crashed.

Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Officers interviewed and released the other passengers inside the Chrysler.

Metro police’s TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit is helping homicide detectives in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

No description of the gunmen has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.