Police identify suspect who fired gun during North Nashville business robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of firing a bullet into the ceiling of a North Nashville convenience store during a robbery last month was arrested Thursday.

Metro police responded around 10 a.m. on November 30 to a reported armed robbery at the Star Market on Buchanan Street.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had walked into the convenience store, pulled out a gun and demanded the clerk hand over cash from the register. As the clerk went to get the nearby lottery cash drawer, police said the robber shot a bullet into the ceiling.

The robber ran off with an estimated $1,500, an arrest report reveals.

Star Market robbery
(Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A few days later, police said the convenience store clerk was able to identify Gordon Braden, 33, in a photo line-up.

He was arrested Thursday night and booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $145,000.

