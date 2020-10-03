Police identify suspect in Opry Mills Mall shooting

Police are looking for Juwan Gaines who is accused of opening fire at Opry Mills Mall Wednesday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified 19-year-old Juwan Gaines as a suspect in Wednesday night shooting incident at Opry Mills Mall.

The shooting took place just after 6 p.m. near the mall’s food court. Metro police say Gaines opened fire in a hallway that resulted in a 19-year-old getting shot who was allegedly in a ‘rival group.’ An investigation by Hermitage Precinct detectives, the MNPD’s Gang Unit, and the Juvenile Crime Task Force have identified Gaines as the suspect.

Arrest warrants have been issued charging Gaines with attempted murder, felony reckless endangerment, and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony. Police are now working to locate Gaines, who was last known to have lived in Wilson County. Anyone with information on where Gaines might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.