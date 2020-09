Metro Police are investigating after a body was found on Vine Street on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020. (WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have identified 55-year-old Rodney McCoy as the man whose remains were found at a burned campsite Wednesday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work with McCoy’s brother to confirm his identity through DNA analysis.

Police charged 27-year-old David Dwayne Williams with criminal homicide for allegedly killing McCoy. Police say during an interview, Williams admitted to being involved in a dispute with McCoy and striking him with a machete.