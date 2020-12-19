Police identify man killed in Jefferson Street shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have identified a man who died in a Friday night shooting in North Nashville.

According to police, 32-year-old Isiah Meneese was shot and killed inside the House of Legends in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street. Meneese worked at the hookah lounge, where officers found him inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Meneese was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

A preliminary investigation shows Meneese walked into the building, two men got out of a black four-door sedan, and followed him inside. Moments later, the two men ran from the building and fled in the sedan.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.