Police ID man they say hid in Antioch movie theater, robbed employee

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the man they say hid inside an Antioch movie theater Wednesday night and robbed an employee the next morning.

Police said Lloyd Rhodes purchased a ticket for a movie Wednesday night and hid inside the building overnight before confronting the manager at gunpoint on Thursday morning soon after she arrived at work.

The 57-year-old man took the victim’s car keys and fled in her black Kia Forte with Tennessee license plate number IM53P4.

Police said Rhodes reportedly committed similar robberies in other cities, including Memphis, in recent weeks.

Anyone with information on Rhodes’ whereabouts or the location of the stolen Kia is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.