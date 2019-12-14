Police: Husband to be charged with murder after wife dies from stab wounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a woman who was critically injured after being stabbed by her husband has died.

Police confirmed that 41-year-old Mary Flor Salvador died Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Investigators say Salvador was stabbed on Oct. 19 in an apparent case of domestic violence at her home one Wildgrove Drive. Her husband, 53-year-old Eric Lopez, who was hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds that same day, has been jailed since Oct. 21 on multiple charges, including the attempted murder of Salvador.

Lopez’s bond is set at $951,000.

Police say the attempted murder charge is expected to be upgraded to criminal homicide in the near future.