Police: Homophobic statements, sexual slurs made during continuous calls to Nashville 911

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Emergency Communications Center has released audio of the calls reportedly made to 911 by a Goodlettsville woman earlier this week using sexual slurs and making homophobic statements.

An arrest affidavit alleges Sherri Fritschka called 911 at least seven times over about an hour.

“If you’re in the business of just answering booty calls and you don’t work for heterosexuals, hang up now,” she is heard telling one dispatcher on the calls. “You’re not gonna babysit me because you don’t have sex for procreation.”

The caller identified herself as Fritschka, a woman with a lengthy criminal history and several previous booking photos.

At one point, the dispatcher asked, “what’s the phone number you’re calling from?”

“It’s on your caller ID. I ain’t got my number memorized,”’ the caller responded.

In the first call to 911 around 8 p.m., the caller claimed she was pushed by a child but did not need medical attention, so she was advised to contact the police department.

“If it’s not against the law to push me, OK, and you’re not interested in nothing but a booty call, if it’s not against the law to push me, you understand what I’m telling you? The coward can keep spraying his bullets,” she said.

The phone calls went on for several minutes and included nonsensical rants and too many expletives for television.

The caller told another dispatcher, “all that you all want to do is play on the phone. You’re right. Why should I get mad when I can just get even because I don’t have to sit here playing on the phone with you letting you try to use up my resources, drag me down to your level, ’cause my life don’t revolve around sex money, OK? Prostitution is homosexual practice, OK?”

Police eventually responded to Fritschka’s residence where she was taken into custody.

