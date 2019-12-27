Police: Homeowner’s boyfriend stabs ex-boyfriend at Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Bellevue home.

Police responded to the 100 block of Morton Mill Circle Thursday around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing.

Police say the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend came to the house and was attacked by the new boyfriend.

According to Metro, the victim has multiple lacerations to his face and is currently being treated on scene.

The suspect fled from the home and has not been located at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.