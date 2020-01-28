Police: Hermitage man suspected in murder of wife likely fled Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man initially wanted for questioning in the weekend murder of his wife at their Hermitage home has now been named a suspect in her death.

Metro police said an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Ronald Dickens, charging him with criminal homicide in the killing of his 30-year-old wife, Shawnton Clay.

According to police, Clay’s family and friends forced their way into her place Saturday afternoon when she failed to show up for work. Inside of her apartment, Clay was found dead with “obvious trauma to her body,” investigators revealed.

A cause of death for Clay was not immediately released.

Police said Dickens and Clay were married in Las Vegas in 2018, but her family was under the impression the two were getting a divorce.

Officers believe Dickens fled the state in the victim’s 2017 black Toyota Camry with Tennessee license number T4522V.

Anyone with information on Dickens’ whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

