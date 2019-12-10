Police: Hallucinating man on meth damages South Nashville motel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sleep-deprived man who admitted to using drugs threw a chair through the window of a South Nashville motel room because he thought someone outside was trying to shoot him, a Metro police report alleges.

The incident happened Monday at the Rodeway Inn on Wallace Road, which is off I-24 at Harding Place.

According to an arrest warrant, Wesley O’Dell told officers he came out of the bathroom of his motel room and saw someone outside the window pointing a gun at him. The paperwork states O’Dell then threw a chair through the motel window, shattering it.

Wesley Odell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After police questioned O’Dell, they said he eventually admitted he had used meth and had been awake for two days.

O’Dell, 38, was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on a charge of vandalism. His bond was set at $5,000.

